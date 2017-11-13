Georgina Chapman Spotted By Paparazzi For The First Time Since Weinstein Scandal

Georgina Chapman, the estranged wife of Harvey Weinstein, was spotted by paparazzi for the first time on the 10th of November after separating from her husband following his massive misconduct scandal. The 41-year-old fashion designer was in England recently with a significant piece of jewelry missing from her finger – her wedding ring.

As you may already know, Georgina and Harvey separated not long after the allegations surfaced in the mainstream media. At first, Georgina wanted to stand by his side, but as the charges became worse and worse, Chapman finally decided to leave him.

In a statement obtained by the publication, Us Weekly, Harvey said that he “sat down” with his wife and discussed what was “best for” their family.

Marchesa loungewear 😉 #marchesa #lounge A post shared by Georgina Chapman (@georginachapmanmarchesa) on Sep 27, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

Georgina decided it would be best to separate from him despite their children together. Furthermore, Harvey claimed he was “in counseling” and hopes they we will one day “rebuild” their relationship.

A source said to Us Weekly that the pair is currently not speaking, and that makes sense considering the alleged atrocities committed by the disgraced producer.

Not only has the former Weinstein Company executive been accused of sexual misconduct by a plethora of women, but several actresses have accused him of rape, including Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, and Paz De La Huerta.

An insider close to Georgina said, “she was devastated by the news of her husband’s behavior. Georgina always knew Harvey was an aggressive man, but she didn’t realize it was to this extent.”

Advertisement

“After the rape allegations came out, enough was enough for Georgina, and she had to get out of there, not only for herself, her business but for her children as well. There was no way she could stand by him during the scandal. Harvey has considered ‘trying to make things work, ‘ but there is honestly no chance.”