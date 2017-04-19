FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Politics

Georgia Special 6th District Election Final Results Set Jon Ossoff And Karen Handel For June 20 Runoff

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/19/2017
Jon OssoffCredit: CNN

Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District final election results are in, and the Democrats have a bit of good news – Jon Ossoff received 92,390 votes – which is 48.1% of the votes, according to The Associated Press.

While Karen Handel, a Republican, came in a distant second with 37,993 votes which represent 19.8% of the votes in the special election for a U.S. House seat in a Republican-dominated section of Georgia.

Please note 18 candidates were fighting in what was called the “bloody jungle primary” to fill the seat that was vacated when President Donald Trump selected Tom Price to be his Health and Human Services Secretary.

Because the liberal candidate was not able to cross the 50 percent threshold, he will now compete in a runoff on June 20th against Handel.

The race was supposed to make headlines just in Georgia, but it captivated the entire country and attracted a list of celebrities including Debra Messing, Samuel L. Jackson, and Alyssa Milano who were out campaigning in force for Ossoff.

Ossoff became a political star and raised $8.3 million for his campaign, more than quadruple that of his leading opponent.

He issued a statement after the results were announced: “No matter what the outcome is tonight, whether we take it all or we fight on, we have defied the odds, we have shattered expectations.”

He added: “We are changing the world and your voices are going to ring out across this state and across this country. We will be ready to fight on and win in June if it is necessary.”

Here are Georgia’s special 6th district election’s final voting results after all the votes were tallied:

Georgia Special 6th District ElectionCredit: Nytimes

Richard Keatley Dem. 227 – 0.1
Alexander Hernandez Ind. 121- 0.1
Andre Pollard Ind. 55 – 0.0

It is not known why, but Trump took to Twitter, of course, to say his political party had won hours before the race was called.

Mr. Trump also slammed the fake media.

