Georgia Official Calls For An Investigation Of R. Kelly After “Cult” Allegations

A Georgia official released a statement to the press on the 11th of August stating he has received more information regarding R. Kelly’s alleged “sex cult.” The John Creek Police Department claims they have more information and the Georgia official has called for an “investigation of the well-known allegations.”

The statement asks the D.A.’s office to “follow every lead – no matter where it leads or who it implicates, and bring those persons to swift justice.”

He went on to say, “No one should be above the law, because of their income or their zip code. And we will not allow our young girls and young women to be preyed upon by predators or anyone who aims to brainwash and strip them of their human dignity and their right to be free.”

In case you missed it, R. Kelly was accused of “holding women hostage” by the family of Jocelyn Savage – a young woman who has been living with the R & B icon.

❌MT. PLEASANT❌ get ready for an experience you won't soon forget. #KellzinTown …. now hashtag that! A post shared by R Kelly (@rkelly) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

BuzzFeed News published an article alleging the singer has been keeping six women “against their will” in two of his guest homes in Georgia and Chicago.

The story claimed Kelly tells what the women will eat, what they eat, and how they engage in sexual interactions with him.

Parents of the women have been very vocal about their desire to reunite with their lost children.

However, the women in question are above the age of consent, with Jocelyn being 21-years-old and the young girl even came out to say she was “fine,” and the media reports were ridiculous.

Kelly himself said the allegations were a “bunch of crap,” and his lawyer issued a statement saying they would be “working diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

Advertisement

In other news, TMZ claimed the singer had to cancel some of his shows due to “poor ticket sales,” but the singer took to Instagram to say none of his concerts were canceled. It’s important to note that so far, there hasn’t been an investigation, but rather, one man has called for one.