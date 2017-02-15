Georges St-Pierre Inks New Deal With UFC

Georges St-Pierre will soon be back in the octagon. The UFC and the Quebecois have accepted the terms of an agreement, according to the MMA Fighting.

The reputed journalist Ariel Helwani announced the news on Wednesday, adding that both sides are about to finalize the details of the contract with several fights planned.

St-Pierre had chosen to take a break from the mixed martial arts in December 2013. He had to hand his welterweight championship belt to the UFC, which he had successfully defended on nine occasions and for more than five years.

The 35-year-old athlete was one of the prominent members of the fighting organization for several years. His 25 wins and just two losses have made him one of the most influential athletes across the globe.

“The reason I wanted to go back and fight is because I feel right now that I’m at my best,” St-Pierre said last year. “I’m truly confident I can beat the guys that are champions right now. I’m that confident.”

No name is currently circulating as to his first opponent when he reenters the octagon. It is also unclear in which weight class St. Pierre will compete.

Who else would love to see a Georges St-Pierre Vs Conor Mcgregor?