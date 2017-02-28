George W. Bush Slams Donald Trump’s Era: ‘I Don’t Like The Racism’

Former President George W. Bush, who mostly remained silent during the eight years of Barack Obama’s presidency, is not adopting the same posture under the 45th U.S. President Donald Trump.

Bush always justified this stance by saying that being president is complicated and he did not want to make things harder for the person holding the Oval Office.

Experts were not so diplomatic and said that since he ended his run in the White House with record-low approval ratings, it did not make much sense for him to criticize his successor.

At the time, most people in the country just wanted to forget about the Bush years. This sentiment prevailed in 2016 and contributed to some extent to the failure of his brother, Jeb, to mount a serious challenge against then-candidate Trump.

However, with the chaotic beginning of the Trump era, some Americans are longing for the good old days when Bush was president. The new environment has given the former leader of the free world an opening to try and redeem his legacy.

Bush, who is currently promoting an art book called Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors, is not holding back when talking about the current state of politics in this country.

The 70-year-old grandfather told People in a new interview: “I don’t like the racism and I don’t like the name-calling and I don’t like the people feeling alienated. Nobody likes that.”

He did not dig deeper and chose to remain hopeful about the future of the United States. It is safe to say that Jewish, Muslim, and immigrant communities understand what he was trying to say.