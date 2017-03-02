George W. Bush Explains How He And Michelle Obama Became BFFs!

George W. Bush has recently reemerged into the spotlight and the reason is his friendship with none other than Michelle Obama!

The former president is in full process of promoting his first book of art, fittingly titled Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors.

But another thing attracted a lot of attention while he was giving interviews this week.

While talking about his book, the politician was also asked for his opinion on things of great interest in America lately, like Donald Trump’s presidency and Vladimir Putin but also, about his unexpected friendship with the former First Lady.

The 70 year old stated that, from his point of view, it was not a crazy thing for two people with different political affiliations to be BFFs.

Indeed, the photos of the two being very affectionate during different events prove his point.

“She kind of likes my sense of humor,” Bush boasted.

“Anybody who likes my sense of humor, I immediately like,” he explained.

“I can’t remember where else I’ve sat next to her, but I probably have a few wise cracks and she seemed to like it okay. I needle her a little bit and around her, I’m fairly lighthearted.”

“[The Obamas] are around serious people all the time and we just took to each other. When I saw her, it was a genuine expression of affection.”

Aside from talking about his beloved Michelle, George W. Bush also stopped by Ellen and talked about how important the freedom of the press is, referring to Trump’s continuous undermining and discrediting of it.

It seems like Donald Trump is so bad as president that he is making everyone look better, even George W. Bush, who did not end his term with a very clean image at all!