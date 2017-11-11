George Takei’s Accuser Scott Brunton Claims ‘Star Trek’ Actor Assaulted And Drugged Him In 1981

George Takei is being accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Scott R. Brunton.

Mr. Brunton, a former model, spoke to the Hollywood Reporter and revealed that in 1981 he was sexually assaulted by the Star Trek actor and activist.

Talking to a journalist, Bunton said that he befriended Takei after stumbling on him on several occasions at parties and bars.

He claimed that they often hung out with other friends and spent countless hours on the phone talking about life and their careers.

One night after a brutal breakup with the man he was dating, Brunton reached out to Takei to help him through the heartache.

Bunton began his story by saying: “This happened a long time ago, but I have never forgotten it. It is one of those stories you tell with a group of people when people are recounting bizarre instances in their lives; this always comes up. I have been telling it for years, but I am suddenly very nervous telling it.”

He went on to reveal: “He was very good at consoling me and understanding that I was upset and still in love with my boyfriend.”

Brunton had the following to say about the incident that occurred at Takei’s apartment: “I have the second one, and then all of a sudden I begin feeling very disoriented and dizzy, and I thought I was going to pass out. I said I need to sit down and he said sit over here, and he had the giant yellow beanbag chair. So I sat down in that and leaned my head back, and I must have passed out.”

Despite being drugged, he was able to collect himself and fight off Takei.

He added: “I came to and said, “What are you doing? I don’t want to do this; I was in shock! He’s a phenomenal actor, but he’s not a very good person’:..’He goes, “You need to relax. I am just trying to make you comfortable. Get comfortable.”‘

Brunton said he ran to his car and waited for the drug to wear off and drove himself home.

He said that he shared his disturbing story with numerous friends and family members.

Brunton went on to state that he often thought of contacting the media to tell his story, but he knew that people would not believe him.

He confessed: “Who’s going to believe me? It’s my word against his.”

Advertisement

He wanted to confront Takei but never had the courage.