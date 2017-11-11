George Takei Says Alleged Sexual Assault “Simply Did Not Occur”

The former star of Star Trek, George Takei, denied allegations levied against him by the ex-model, Scott R. Brunton. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on the 10th of November, Friday, Scott claimed while hanging out with the actor in 1981, George sexually assaulted him.

In the report, the ex-model said they were together at his apartment having drinks when Scott began to feel disoriented and dizzy. He “thought (he) was going to pass out.”

He laid down in a chair and ended up falling asleep, but when he awoke, George allegedly was trying to take his underwear off and was “feeling” him up at the same time.

When he awoke, he stated, “what are you doing?” and George insisted that he try and be “comfortable.”

Friends, I'm writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. Bruton. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them. /1 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

Additionally, Brunton allegedly spoke with four “long-time” friends who confided with him about the supposed incident.

However, the 80-year-old Star Trek actor addressed the allegations today on Saturday, November 11th, by denying them outright.

He said the event which Brunton “describes back in the 1980’s simply did not occur,” and he doesn’t know why he chose to come out with them now. George said he has “wracked” his brain to try and remember Mr. Brunton and claims he doesn’t.

However, he wants the world to know that he took the accusations incredibly seriously and wanted to offer a carefully thought out response.

According to Takei, those that know him understand that these allegations are so against his ethical code of conduct, that the very idea that someone would suggest such a thing is “quite personally painful.”

George isn’t the only Hollywood star to come under fire in recent news. The New York Times published a report on Friday detailing five different women who accused comedian, Louis CK, of sexual harassment and assault. Also, Ed Westwick from Gossip Girl fame is currently under investigation by the LAPD for rape.