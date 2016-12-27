George Michael’s Secret Love was “Volatile and Drug-filled, it was Disgusting.”

George Michael’s passing was a huge shock and now, the late singer’s lover Fadi Fawaz, who is also the one that found the body has decided to share more details about the tragic death.

Fawaz and Michael had been dating since 2011 and eyewitnesses had spotted him outside the singer’s mansion on Christmas Eve just a few hours before the lifeless hit maker was found.

When the hairstylist found him the next day in the morning, he was there because they were supposed to take him out for lunch. “We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed.”

“We don’t know what happened yet. Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I,” added Fawaz.

The singer’s lover took to Twitter on Monday to announce the sad news. “ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning. I will never stop missing you xx.”

However sweet and tragic the whole love story seems, according to an insider, their relationship was in fact “volatile and drug-filled, it was disgusting.”

As we previously reported, Michael had been battling drug addiction and was not happy in the slightest. According to The Telegraph, earlier this year, he was even rushed to the hospital because of an overdose. “He’s been rushed to A&E on several occasions. He used heroin. I think it’s amazing he’s lasted as long as he has.”

“George’s immune system was shot because he was HIV positive for a very long time,” stated an insider. “But it was cocaine and [other] drugs that brought him down and it was speed that caused his heart to explode.”

George Michael’s representatives confirmed his death saying: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.”