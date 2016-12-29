George Michael’s Lover Reveals the Late Star’s Darkest Secrets

George Michael’s short life was a tumultuous time that he spent having flings with all kinds of men, abusing drugs and ruining his health, says former lover Sham Ibrahim.

Advertisement

“George definitely seemed to have an addiction to sex, as well as drugs!” shared the man.

“I first worked with George in the 2002 video, ‘Freeek.’ During shooting of the video we became extremely flirtatious with each other. I hit on him and he was very receptive.”

“After the video shoot, I was invited by George to a private party held by someone who worked in production for the shoot. When George arrived to the party he was high as a kite. A lot of people at the party were doing drugs, including cocaine, and weed.

“When George arrived, I directed him to the bedroom. He came there to hook up with me. We got naked and messed around for a while.”

Furthermore, Ibraham, who, according to him, is still close to some of Michael’s friends and co-workers, claims that “Practically everyone around him knew that his drug usage was just out of control!”

“His friends told me that George sometimes smoked up to 25 joints a day. He smoked almost constantly.”

Ibraham went on to talk about what he thinks brought the addiction upon the late singer, stating that it all probably started in 1998 when he was arrested for lewd conduct in a Los Angeles park bathroom.

“He just became a hardcore addict after his arrest. It was the lowest form of isolated self-destructive addiction and so many people around him thought that he would die of this disease.”

“He seemed to have a sex addiction in addition to a drug addiction. He cruised in parks, he cruised everywhere he went. He always wanted people to want him. He was always looking for sex in some form or another.”

“He tried to get sober several times but he never had long term sobriety. George could not get help because he was so ashamed of his drug usage and tried his best to keep it from people.”

Advertisement

“Even after he got out of the Swiss rehab he still denied that he had a problem with drugs,” Ibrahim stated.