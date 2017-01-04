George Michael’s Lover Lied about Spending His Last Weekend with Him

Fadi Fawaz has been in the spotlight lately, after his lover, George Michael was announced dead on Christmas day.

Advertisement

Allegedly, Fawaz was the one who found the singer dead in his bed when he visited him that day. That, along with the Twitter hacker that tweeted about Michael being suicidal from Fawaz’s account, have not been the best reasons to make headlines.

Now, it has been revealed that Michael’s boyfriend spent Christmas Eve and the whole night until morning in his car.

“I never saw him. I fell asleep in my car and I never saw him that night. The police know everything. That’s the most important thing,” admitted the mourning lover to The Mirror.

The news comes as a surprise considering Fawaz has claimed that he was with Michael the entire weekend leading to his passing. Although it is yet unclear why the man chose to lie about his whereabouts, fans have been speculating that their relationship might not have been the best. If they fought a lot and Fawaz had no choice but sleep in the car during Christmas it makes sense why he wanted to hide their couple problems.

For now, there are no hints of foul play.

As we have reported recently, everybody had their eyes on the boyfriend after some suspicious tweets about George Michael wanting to die for a while now have been sent from his account. Fawaz denied tweeting such things and claimed he was hacked. Afterwards he chose to close his Twitter account for good.

“I am shocked with what’s going on with the Twitter things. My Twitter account was hacked and closed,” stated the man for The Mirror, a few hours after the suspicious tweets were sent out.

Advertisement

“It’s a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11:30am to the news. I am not going to worry about these things,” he added.