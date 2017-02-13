George Michael’s Lover Has Been Banned From His Funeral

According to reports, George Michael’s mourning family has banner his boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz from attending his funeral.

Andros Georgiou, Michael’s childhood friend stated that Fawaz is “not welcome” at the ceremony.

“Heaven help him if he turned up. Fadi has not been invited to the funeral — the family hate him,” said Georgiou.

“They know what he is, and everyone basically thinks he’s a gold-digger. He was never going to be invited — and (George) was planning to get rid of him after Christmas anyway.”

“Fadi was not really his boyfriend,” Georgiou claimed. ”No one has spoken to him and he just seems to be getting on with his life. It makes my stomach turn.”

George’s friend also slammed Fawaz over his 911 call.

Fawaz, who has said he slept in his car outside the singer’s home in Goring, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Eve, told the 911 operator, “He’s cold and blue,” after trying to wake him up for an hour without success.

Fawaz has been questioned by the police in their investigation of Michael’s death but they recently released a statement clearing him of any foul play.

“It didn’t make sense when I read the transcript — and I have listened to the call over and over,” said the friend.

“Fadi sounded way too calm, when really you’d be hysterical and crying.”

“In my opinion, he has wasted hours when he could have saved him, at least four or five hours. If he was lying in bed all that time, he could’ve had a faint pulse and possibly been resuscitated,” Georgiou said.

“This whole thing stinks even more since I’ve read the transcript and heard the call. I want answers.”

Furthermore, Georgiou was also appalled by Fawaz’s tweets in which the boyfriend wrote such things as, “The only thing George wanted is to die.” He later claimed that his account was hacked.

Michael’s friend insisted, “I am adamant this was not a suicide and that was nonsense.”

The close friend of the late legend also shared that the family has decided the star will be buried in his favorite black suit and shirt from his final Symphonica concert tour and be wearing a gold Cartier watch and a ring engraved with his nickname, Yog.

Michael will be buried next to his late mom, Lesley.