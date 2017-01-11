George Michael’s Lover Denies the Singer Tried to Leave Him Before Dying

This week, late George Micheal’s lover Fadi Fawaz returned to social media after a short hiatus, denying all the rumors that the singer tried to dump him multiple times before he died.

As we have been reporting, Fawaz has been involved with the police lately because of his really confusing story about what happened to Michael as well as because of the alleged hacking of his Twitter.

Furthermore, he also admitted to the police that on Christmas Eve he slept in his car in front of his lover’s house only to discover his body in the morning, raising suspicions that their relationship was not the best and they fought a lot.

According to an article in The Sun, Michael tried to end his relationship with Fawaz more than once in the last 18 months. The story angered the hairstylist so much that he exploded on social media.

Fawaz went into hiding recently after he supposedly posted about Michael wanting to die. Later on, the man claimed he was hacked.

“Lies. Time you believed in love,” he tweeted, posting a link to The Sun article.

The late singer and Fawaz met in 2009 and have been together ever since. Some might say they had a happy relationship but the man was unable to explain why he was sleeping in his car on the night before George Michael passed away.

Fawaz initially stated that: “We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed.”

On January 5, the police took Fawaz for questioning but released him soon after. There were no actual clues pointing towards any foul play.

On the other hand, there are sources close to the late legend that claim the two have been broken up since 2015.

