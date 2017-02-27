George Michael’s Home Used As Set For Rated Flicks!

George Michael’s family members are still waiting on the conclusive results from the lab that will once and for all reveal what really caused his shocking and untimely death.

Meanwhile, reports have revealed that adult films have been filmed at his residency in the past and it was all without him being aware or giving the consent!

As it turns out, a huge production company was using his Oxfordshire mansion as a set for gay porn.

“He had so many hangers-on looking after his homes that somehow word got out they were empty,” a trusty insider confessed.

“Unbelievably, a well-known gay porn company got hold of the keys twice and went in with a full crew.”

The source went on, claiming that Michael was definitely not aware of what was going on and that he would have been really angry “f he’d known what his house was being used for while he was away.”

According to the new reports, at least a couple of flicks were shot in the legend’s home. Furthermore, they even used his bed!

One of the movies was filmed in 2011 and the other one a year later, in late 2013.

During those times, the singer was either on a vacation with his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz or on tour.

After George Michael passed away, the production in company took the films off the shelves in order to avoid the scandal.

But now, the mystery regarding who had access to Michael’s house complicated his death’s investigation even further.

As fans are already aware, George Michael’s family is desperate to find out why the singer died so suddenly and they have been blaming his boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz for a while, despite the police stating that he was most probably not involved.