George Michael’s Family Worry They Won’t be Able to Bury Him for Weeks to Come

According to reports, George Michael’s mourning family have spoken about their worry that the star’s body may not be released from the morgue for weeks to come!

Advertisement

They fear that they will not be able to put the singer to rest in a traditional Greek Orthodox service.

As we have reported, the police are still investigating the mysterious death of the legend and the family was warned it could even take until February for the body to be released.

A recent police report has noted that the autopsy was “inconclusive” and “all but certain.”

According to a source, “George’s family want to lay him to rest and give him some peace but it could be weeks before his body is released by police.”

“There is still a chance some kind of charges could be brought over his death and police won’t release the body until those lines of inquiry have been concluded.”

The wait for the police forces to complete the investigation only makes the family’s “grief so much worse,” explained the insider.

“His family obviously want to know exactly what happened to George. But at the same time they also want to bury him and give him a proper send off.”

“Having to wait so long for the body to be released is making everyone’s grief so much worse.”

Recently Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp talked very fondly of the late singer and close friend, revealing that he was the one who actually set him up on a blind date with his now wife.

Shirlie Holliman, was a backing singer for Wham! and George decided to introduce the pair to each other.

”I’ve got a lot to be grateful to George for. He came on my very first date with Shirlie.”

The couple has been together for 29 years.

Advertisement

”He was one of the world’s loveliest, nicest men. The most generous friend, not just financially but emotionally too,” said Martin regretfully.