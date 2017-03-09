George Michael’s Family Keeps His Funeral A Secret From The Fans!

George Michael’s body has finally been released to the family for the funeral processions to take place after the coroner’s office concluded that the legend passed away form natural causes.

However, as it turns out, the mourning family has decided to keep the singer’s final goodbye ceremony a secret from the public, refusing to reveal any details about the funeral, including the date and place.

As fans may already know, George Michael passed away in his own home on Christmas day last year and ever since then, the body of the singer was kept for further investigation after initial testing came back as “inconclusive.”

Recently, coroner Darren Salter has finally revealed his findings, concluding that Michael died because of heart problems and a fatty liver. After the cause of death was made public, the coroner gave his approval for the body to be released to the family.

A spokesperson for the late star and his family refused to comment on “private matters” when the paparazzi asked about the funeral plans.

Although nothing is official, it is believed that George Michael will be buried alongside his mother Lesley at Highgate Cemetery in north London.

Many fans have directly asked the mother for further details on the funeral so they could attend but the mother also refused to reveal anything!

“If you’re phoning about George Michael, I’m sorry we haven’t got any information for you,” a recorded message can be heard when phoning the Michael residency.

Furthermore, the coroner also stressed that no further information will be added to the cause of death reveal until and if the family will be comfortable making it public. Until further notice, George Michael’s funeral details remain a mystery.