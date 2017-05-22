George Michael’s Ex Demands Multi-Million Dollar Payout From The Late Singer’s Fortune To Keep Lavish Lifestyle

The late star’s lover wants to maintain his lavish lifestyle and to do that he needs a huge part of George Michael’s fortune. According to Michael’s close friend Andros Georgiou Fawaz is seeking a multi-million dollars payout from the money the legend left him last year.

“Fadi is now seeking a significant pay-out of George’s money, and his attempt has come out of the blue,” stated Michael’s friend.

As fans may remember, the star passed away on Christmas day unexpectedly, shocking the music world.

Fawaz was the one who found him and called 911.

For weeks after the death, the mourning lover was investigated by the police, to make sure he had nothing to do with the sudden death.

Georgiou now states that Fawaz is trying to get enough money to maintain the lifestyle he got used to during his seven years long relationship with George Michael.

His demands include the right to remain in the Regent Park house.

The late star’s friend alleged that this request for millions of dollars comes after he failed to win a big money contract for his tell-all book detailing his life with the star.

“It has not gone unnoticed that he has been touting around for a book deal and has spoken to several publishers, who have made offers,” Georgiou revealed.

Apparently, he expected to make about $1.3 million U.S. dollars off of his Michael memoir.

However, his offer went somewhere up to about $65,000.

The sum alone is not going to be enough to keep his lavish life afloat, and Georgiou is sure that Fawaz is panicking, seeing his comforts slowly vanishing.

“Please forgive me for what I am going to do,” posted Fawaz on social media sometime earlier this month only to then delete his account.

“In light of his demands, that request for forgiveness makes sense,” stated Georgiou.

According to reports, Michael’s will cannot be read for the following six months as accountants find out where the star’s money is.

Do you think Fadi Fawaz really needs to keep the lavish lifestyle now that Michael is gone? Is money the only reason he dated the star for such a long time?