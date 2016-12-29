George Michael’s Album and Business Plans before Passing Away

In the months prior to his death, George Michael was planning a huge comeback that he invested a lot of money into. His businesses have a lot to suffer now considering he will never get the chance to put his plans into practice.

It seems as if the late singer was involved in more than ten different businesses. Nobby’s Hobbies Holdings, Ltd., which is the name of his main company, oversaw the sales of his albums and royalties. According to official documents, the earnings had dropped substantially in the last years.

His other nine companies were bringing him a total of only $5 million, while the fore mentioned main business earned him just a little over $2 million.

The low earnings were due to the fact that several companies were in fact losing him cash. The total earnings of TwentyFive LLP were up to only about $20,000 — a huge drop from the previous year’s total assets of $5 million.

However, reportedly, Michael had a plan to bring his fortune back and it involved doing what he did best – music. According to sources close to the late artist, he was working on a new album with producer Naughty Boy. It would have been his first studio album since 2004.

Aside from his comeback in the music scene, he was also close to wrapping up Freedom – a documentary expected to air sometime in spring 2017.

There were even rumors about a world tour that was to take place in 2018. Paul Dainty, his promoter said: “It’s a total shock, I was in the process of setting stuff up with his manager.”

His investment will probably never be recuperated. As we have been reporting and updating, George Michael passed away at the age of 53, in his home in UK during Christmas. His body was found laying on his bed peacefully, by Fadi Fawaz, his lover.