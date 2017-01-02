George Michael “wanted to die” says His Lover, but was He Hacked?

Amid the real tragedies taking place especially towards the end of the year, there was also some fake news that shocked the internet users only to be quickly debunked.

Advertisement

We have regrettably announced the deaths of Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds and George Michael only in the last week. Furthermore, Britney Spears and even Queen Elizabeth were announced dead by hacked social media accounts, spreading confusion all around.

Now, the latest celebrity to have his Twitter account hacked is Fadi Fawaz, late George Michel’s mourning lover.

The hacker maliciously chose to add salt to the wound by spreading unconfirmed information about the late singer. His boyfriend discovered that someone had tweeted from his account, claiming that George Michael had an entire history of suicide attempts and that he actually wished to die before finally getting his wish on Christmas day, when he passed away.

Since then, the tweets have been deleted but they read: “not sure who that nasty close friend of george but i was in relationship with george michael till i found him dead in bed.”

Another said: “the only thing George wanted is to DIE” and “he tired [sic] numbers of time to kill himself many times…”

“and he finally managed”

“we loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day…”

Obviously the tweets were not sent out by Fawaz, as they sound like cruel trolling by a 12 year old, but Michael’s lover still wanted to clear things out, assuring everyone he was in fact hacked. Shortly after, Fawaz closed his Twitter account indefinitely.

“I am shocked with what’s going on with the Twitter thing. My Twitter account was hacked and closed.”

Advertisement

“It’s a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11:30am to the news. I am not going to worry about these things.”