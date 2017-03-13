George Michael To Finally Be Laid To Rest! Read The Details Of The Funeral

Three months after his death on Christmas day, George Michael will be laid to rest! His family can finally get closure after such a long time during which the singer’s body went through tests to determine the unclear cause of death.

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, Michael will be buried by his mother’s side at Highgate Cemetery in North London.

Furthermore, eyewitnesses have noticed that the mother’s grave got taken care of once again, after being left unattended for some time.

The entire area surrounding the grave was cleaned up and prepared and even daffodils were brought there, suggesting that George Michael would get buried by his mother’s side, despite his family’s secrecy regarding the goodbye ceremony.

We have also found out that the mourning close ones are planning to hold the ceremony close to Mother’s Day.

According to sources close to Michael’s family, his sister, Melanie will make all the arrangements while his 75 years old father manages the private, just for the family Greek-Orthodox service.

“George would always make a big deal out of Mother’s Day,” the insider revealed.

“He loved her so much and he would spend a lot of time talking to her there.”

“Lesley was George’s world so it is fitting that they should now be together,” another source shared about the late singer’s relationship with his mother. “The cemetery has a very special place in his heart.”

As fans may already know, on March 7, Michael’s COD was finally revealed, months after the singer was discovered dead in his own bed by his lover, Fadi Fawaz.

The coroner conducting the autopsy concluded that the star passed away as a result of heart problems and a fatty liver.