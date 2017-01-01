George Michael Leaves Most of His Fortune to Sister Melanie.

George Michael has passed away and the whole entertainment world is mourning his tragic death. As we have reported recently, the singer had a lot of businesses that were slowly failing but was planning to revive them, as well as put out a new album before he died. Unfortunately all that is never going to happen, but it looks like Michael had already decided long ago that after death he’d leave most of his fortune to his older, “favorite” sister Melanie.

Reportedly, the Wham! singer left $61 million out of his $130 million total fortune to his 55 years old sister Melanie.

It is not clear yet how much his other sister, Yioda, 57, will receive, but it is expected that he has in fact left her a big portion as well.

According to a source, “George was very close to his sisters, and the understanding is that they’re going to inherit most of his wealth, particularly Melanie who he was incredibly close to. She was there at many of the big milestones in his life, and was there by his side until the very end.”

“George was very family-orientated and even in his death he’s shown that. He was keen to see them well looked after for the future.”

As we have reported previously, the artist was found dead by his lover in his own home. Other sources claim that he was struggling with a heroin addiction that he kept for himself without looking for help. Furthermore, allegedly, he was even rushed to the hospital earlier in the year because of an overdose.

“He’s been rushed to A&E on several occasions. He used heroin. I think it’s amazing he’s lasted as long as he has,” claimed the insider.

After he died, Michael’s representatives issued the following statement: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.”