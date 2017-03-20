George Michael Knew He Was Going To Die Soon, Says His Physician

George Michael’s physician has recently revealed that the artist was aware he was close to dying!

Osteopath, Simeon Niel-Asher had been treating the late legend for decades!

Now, the specialist stated that the man was prepared for death just three weeks before he actually passed away on Christmas day!

“We had a really weird conversation, it was interesting and it was strange,” Niel-Asher said.

“Sometimes people know they are going to die and they get everything in order.”

“I wonder if there was a bit of that going on like he somehow knew.”

“It was strange to think he might have known he was going to die or had some kind of inkling. That happens.”

“Some people know they are going to die and I’ve seen it before.”

“In many ways I thought he was waking up and I saw him coming alive again, maybe the last flash of the candle.”

Because the physician had moved to Israel he would fly back to London every time he had to treat Michael.

He was getting ready to come to London for another meeting with the star her he found out about the shocking death.

“We became good friends and it was a tremendous therapeutic relationship,” the man stated.

It looks like George Michael has touched more lives than he ever thought.

His tragic death may have been shocking and unexpected for many but the singer felt like his health was deteriorating fast but he did not want to worry his family, lover or fans and so he kept it all to himself.

Advertisement

After months of tests, it was confirmed that George Michael died from “natural causes,” more precisely because of his heart problems and fatty liver.