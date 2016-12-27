George Michael Died Miserable and Alone, says Insider

On Christmas day, when George Michael’s publicist announced the sad news of him passing away, he said that the singer “passed away peacefully at home.” However, newfound details about the events leading to the tragic passing suggest differently.

The singer was seen dining with friends out in September for the last time and it seems like during his last days, Michael was mostly alone.

According to an insider, “In the last few months, George shut a lot of people out. Some of his management and his personal team of stylists and such.”

“He became very irritable because of health issues and a lot of his old friends didn’t even want to be around him anymore,” explained the source close to the late singer.

As fans already know, Michael also struggled with a drug addiction and last year, in July he entered a Swiss rehab center in order to sober up.

“There were parties where he was taking drugs and collapsing and being picked up off the floor,” stated his cousin, Jackie Georgiou last year, for the Sun. “Waking up in vomit, horrible things,” she continued.

“It’s crack, it’s marijuana, it’s drink, it’s coke. It was pretty dark and things were getting darker. He was going to end up locked up or dead. I’m petrified he will die.”

In the end her creepy premonition turned out to be true and George Michael lost his life soon enough. Before his untimely demise, the singer was also in trouble with the law. In 2007, he was arrested for “unfit driving through tiredness and prescription medication.” This got him a two year ban from driving.

In 2008, he was arrested again for possession of crack cocaine and marijuana.

In 2010, he was banished from the road after being found guilty for driving under the influence of drugs and possessing cannabis.

“He died miserable and nearly alone because he pushed everyone away,” said the insider “His friends feared he was partying again.”