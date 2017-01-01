George Michael Autopsy Results Could Take Weeks

George Michael initial autopsy results did not establish the exact cause of death, police said Sunday.

Further results will not “be known for several weeks”.

Police consider his death unexplained but not suspicious, Thames Valley Police press officer Hannah Jones said.

The ‘Faith’ singer was found dead on Christmas Day by his partner Fadi Fawaz who found him “resting peacefully” in bed.

His death has sparked tributes around the world.

According to the Telegraph, many fans, have been visiting his home in North London leaving flowers, candles and letters.

Tributes also poured in on social: “I am deeply shocked. I lost a dear friend,” Elton John said on Instagram.

“Goodbye My friend! ” Madonna wrote on her Instagram account.

The iconic singer’s death comes at the end of a year marked by the passing of several singers including David Bowie, Prince and Rick Parfitt, who died on Christmas.

George Michael, whose real name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, was born June 25, 1963 in London. He had survived pneumonia at the end of 2011. “It was literally the worst month of my life,” he said at the time.

Micheal’s popularity dipped in the 1990s, but returned in 2004 with the album ‘Patience,’ which reached number one in the U.S. and the UK.

Throughout his career, the singer experienced various drug-related problems. He had spent four weeks in jail in 2010 after crashing his Range Rover through a store in London.

Three years earlier, he was found passed out in his car dunk amd high.

He sold a total of over 100 million records worldwide, including 20 million with his first solo album Faith.

The date of his funeral has not yet been released.