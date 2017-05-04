George Lucas Reveals That Star Wars: A New Hope Was Initially Meant for “12-Year-Olds”

2017 is the third consecutive year that a new film in the Star Wars franchise will be released and fans are all excited around May 4, or as they like to call it – “Star Wars Day.”

Advertisement

The 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope is right around the corner and, last month, at the 2017 Star Wars Celebration, George Lucas was invited to speak more about the series, and especially about his masterpiece Episode IV.

The 72-years old filmmaker also paid tribute to Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia), who passed away in December 2016.

At the meeting, Lucas told thousands of fans that he just wanted to do the high-adventure film that he loved when he was a kid, with meaningful psychological themes, and initially didn’t expect to turn into such an iconic movie.

He added, with a smile on his face, that it may come as a shock to many, but the film was intended for 12-year-olds.

Lucas last was involved in the prequel Episode III – Revenge of the Sith that hit theaters 12 years ago but has not stopped talking about Star Wars.

How could he stop, after all, when he spent much of the ‘90s maintaining the saga alive in pop culture, releasing special edition versions of the original trilogy.

Science fiction wasn’t popular or profitable genre when Lucas thought about Star Wars, but that didn’t stop him from making some bold moves.

And other people risked alongside the filmmaker, trusting his instinct.

The pitch for a space adventure with mythological themes was rejected by several studios until Twentieth Century Fox President Alan Ladd Jr. took a look at the idea and accepted the project.

Advertisement

Disney may be the one that produces the Star Wars universe now, but we can see Lucas’ legacy in every sequel will eventually hit the big screens from now on!