George Clooney’s Pregnant Wife Is A Target For Terrorist Groups!

George Clooney and his pregnant wife, Amal, are worried that something terrible might happen. Can the actor protect his wife and unborn twins?

Although the couple could not have been happier to learn that they are going to have, not one, but two babies, not even the joy of parenthood can overshadow the reality that Amal is a target of international terrorists.

The 39 year old human rights attorney is set to give birth to her and Clooney’s twins in June. The issue however is her career that might actually put her and her unborn babies in real danger. As Amal works for justice for Yazidis victims she revealed that she lived in fear because of her job.

Amal Clooney worked in Beirut for a UN Tribunal investigating the assassination of Lebanon’s prime minister in 2005 and the day after she arrived, the airport was bombed by Israel.

“There are times when I would look at parked cars with trepidation,” she told The Economist magazine about her traumatic experience.

George Clooney’s wife described her job as “working to bring the leaders of IS before an international court for inflicting genocide on the Yazidis,” revealing the horrors that she has to witness in order to fight for peace and harmony.

The future mother of two shared that she has interviewed victims before, in order to build her case, and that they were “The most harrowing witness statements I’ve ever taken.”

Amal is “warm, charming and wonkish,” and she expressed personal fears that her work would not deliver justice for her clients.

“If the ICC can’t prosecute the world’s most evil terror group, what is it there for?”