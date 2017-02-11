George Clooney’s Mother Reveals The Gender Of His Unborn Twins!

Everybody’s question has been answered! Turns out, George and Amal Clooney are expecting a boy! – and a girl!

The exciting news has been exclusively made public by Clooney’s thrilled mother who has revealed that the two-time Oscar winner and his pregnant wife, Amal are expecting a boy and a girl! Hurray!

“It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That’s what I’ve been told,” 77 year old, Nina Clooney claimed.

She went on to share her and her husband’s excitement on the matter.

“How marvelous! My husband and I are extremely excited.”

Furthermore, the grandmother added that the 52 year old actor, who was against marriage until he fell head over heels for 39 year old human rights lawyer, Amal, has some catching up to do.

George’s older sister Adelia “has a 20 year old, and a 25 year old,” Nina said with a laugh.

Although Clooney’s mom is aware that the twins are a boy and a girl, she is yet to find out what their names will be. The babies are due in June and the future parents have decided to keep their name ideas a secret for now. The grandmother is very curious to know, however, but she’ll just have to wait like the rest of us!

“I haven’t been told their names,” she said. “That is George and Amal’s department.”

George introduced Amal to his mother and father, veteran TV newsman Nick, one year before they tied the knot in September 2014.

“We couldn’t be happier,” his mom stated in the interview.

“On an intellectual level, they are equals. That is very important to him. Amal’s world couldn’t be more different from the Hollywood lifestyle. They also share a sense of fun, a sense of humor and they are both very caring people.”