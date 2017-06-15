George Clooney’s Father Opens Up About The Well-Being Of The New Borns

George Clooney won’t be getting any sleep anytime soon! The actor’s dad, Nick Clooney, revealed that his newborn grandchildren are very “vocal.”

The retired 83-year-old anchorman talked to Entertainment Tonight about his son’s twins Ella and Alexander.

During their chat, he said, “they’re wonderful, and I’ll tell you this: They’re both very vocal, oh my, yes.”

Nick is beyond happy for his son and Amal. However, he is realistic about the role George will play in the raising of his kids.

The retired man joked, “I was explaining to George on this holiday thing, that Father’s day is pretty much a minor league holiday and he is going to have to get used to that.”

He went on, “as long as he didn’t get stretch marks, he doesn’t get the adulation,” and Father’s Day is merely a “supporting character” in the movie where Mother’s Day is the real protagonist.

As for how George is doing lately, the former broadcaster noticed some serious changes in George’s behavior after the kids were born.

“Since the word came out that he was going to be a father, no question about it, he changed.”

According to Nick, there is a particular kind of maturity that comes with taking care of children that is incomparable to the personality development that is a result of getting older.

And what is Nick up to? The 83-year-old is giving Amal and George some time to themselves so that they can adjust to their new lifestyle.

“They deserve as much quiet time and private time as possible.”

As CI readers know, Nick gushed about his new grandchildren last week, saying they were beautiful and they had some of George’s features. “Nina swears they have George’s nose.” Who do you think the kids will grow up to look like? My best guess is they will resemble their mother considering they already have dark hair!