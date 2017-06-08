George Clooney’s Father Breaks His Silence On His View Of Amal Clooney

Considering Amal’s illustrious career and history as an attorney of international law, she is doing just how you would expect. She’s well on her way to mastering the role of motherhood, according to the father of George Clooney. As CI readers know, Amal gave birth to Alexander and Ella on Tuesday, and they’re all doing great.

“George will be an absolutely wonderful father. Amal will be – and already is – a magnificent mother. I’m constantly amazed by her. She is an incredible woman. George certainly married up!”

And as for the children, the best word to describe them was simply, “beautiful.”

He continued, “I’m supposed to be a reporter, therefore observant, but I don’t know how to describe one beautiful baby from another beautiful baby, these are two beautiful children.”

However, in his words, Nick isn’t astute enough in his observations to notice the subtle details.

The father of George went on to say, “my wife would be the one you’d have to talk to as to whose nose looks like grandpa’s nose of grandma’s nose. They are perfect.”

The proud granddad even joked about his son learning how to change diapers.

Nick laughed and said, “George will be hands-on entirely, and he will do it with humor and with joy.”

The 83-year-old grandfather has been busy talking about the arrival of his son’s babies.

In an interview with Tricia Macke for the Cincinnati WXIX, he noted the children had “dark hair” like Amal and George and his wife noticed they “have their father’s nose.”

He praised George’s wife again saying she was a “superwoman,” and that the couple was doing great.

Despite all of the good news, there is one thing that we are curious about, and that is why the Ocean’s Eleven actor had to be put on drugs following the birth of his kids.

As CI readers know, George was sedated after the conception of his twins, but we aren’t aware of the reason yet. However, it appears to be nothing considering the way Nick casually mentioned it. He said, “George – his eyes were glazed, so I’m not sure that he was sober. Now that’s a joke!”