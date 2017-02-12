George Clooney Will Leave Hollywood To Become A Stay-At-Home Dad?

George Clooney is ready to give up his current career and start a new one – that of a stay-at-home dad – if that is going to make his currently pregnant with twins wife happy. According to reports, the former convinced bachelor has changed his ways and mindset so radically that leaving Hollywood to become a full time dad doesn’t sound bad at all to him.

Furthermore, he has also decided to better their huge home so that it will be completely safe for his growing family. He and his wife can take care of the twins in peace and luxury without worrying about them getting hurt around the mansion.

Their 17th century mansion in England, which has no less than nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms, has reportedly already been baby-proofed.

Because his wife has every intention to get back to her job as a human rights attorney after six months of maternity leave, Clooney has every intention to step in and take care of the babies in her absence.

“George has backed away from taking on any acting roles,” a source shared. “Instead he’s going to focus on executive producing and post-production, which he can predominately do in England thanks to the state-of-the-art editing suite he’s relocated to Sonning.”

“Keeping Amal happy is very important to George and he really wants to be a hands-on dad,” the insider explained.

“He’s leaving all decisions about the domestic staff, including nannies, to Amal but he plans on being a very involved father,” the source added.

Do you think George Clooney is going to be a great dad, or is he going to regret leaving behind his career?