George Clooney Snubs Famous Friends Brad Pitt, Rande Gerber And Matt Damon After Becoming A Father

According to one insider, the actor is just making excuses! It looks like George Clooney is too slammed to spend time with his pals this summer.

The new father of twins has been busy after his lawyer wife Amal Clooney gave birth to their two beautiful babies, but now it looks like he is too preoccupied with being a dad that he has no time left for his famous friends.

A source revealed that the actor has been living a much more domestic and peaceful life ever since finding his significant other and even more now that he is a father of two.

With that being said, Clooney has allegedly been making lame excuses to blow off his pals.

‘George’s making these lame excuses because he has gotten snobby and anti-social since moving to England. All of a sudden he has stopped returning calls from Rande Gerber, Bill Murray, Matt Damon…even Richard Kind, who has been his best buddy for years,’ the insider stated.

In addition, it looks like even newly divorced and sober Brad Pitt wanted to meet up with Clooney during the Glastonbury Music Festival in Britain, but sadly, he was also told a get-together was not possible.

Fortunately for Clooney, the insider claimed his pals are being very patient with his no-show behavior.

They have not been taking it personally, but unless he changes his attitude he may drive all of them away from him!

As fans may already be aware, formerly committed bachelor George Clooney married his wife last September and on June 6, and the couple welcomed twins, Ella and Alexander.

Do you think new father, George Clooney can be blamed for blowing off his famous friends these days?