George Clooney Slams French Magazine Who Snuck Photos Of His Twins, Put Them On The Cover

George and Amal Clooney’s twins made the cover of Voici. The problem is, neither George or Amal gave permission to the French magazine to take or publish pictures of their kids. Now George is speaking out against the rogue photographers, promising to get justice.

“Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home,” George Clooney said in a statement.

“Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it.”

The pictures of George and Amal Clooney’s twins were taken at his Lake Como home. In the photos, George and Amal are blurry but it’s easy to tell that it’s them. Each of the celebrities is carrying a twin.

These are technically the second round of paparazzi photos of the Clooneys to surface since the birth of the twins. The first set was taken when the new family took their first trip since the birth.

George and Amal were photographed with their twins as they arrived in Milan, Italy on their way to Lake Como.

Voici claims that the images they published are the first photos of the Clooney twins. As far as publications, they are the first to publish George and Amal’s babies because the famous couple hasn’t given anyone permission yet to share their new bundles.

The Clooney twins were born on June 6 to much fanfare. After learning of Ella and Alexander’s birth, a statement was released to let fans know that both babies and Amal are doing great.

Prior to his marriage to Amal, George Clooney enjoyed a reputation as America’s most eligible bachelor. He married the Lebanese-British barrister in 2014.

News that George and Amal were expecting twins was even more shocking than the news that Clooney was getting married. Now that George has become a proud papa, he’s turning out to be quite the protective parent.

This is a hard turn from the old Clooney who vowed he would never get married and who didn’t even want to be a father.

In addition to bringing charges against the French magazine Voici, it’s safe to say that the Clooneys will be increasing their security. Most celebrities would have a system in place to alert them about a possible intruder, including any nosy paparazzi who might be trying to take pictures.