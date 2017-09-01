FREE NEWSLETTER
George Clooney Says The Twins Already Have Strong And Opposing Personalities, Explains The Meaning Behind Their Names

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 09/01/2017
Despite the fact that George Clooney’s twins are no older than 12 weeks, apparently, they already have very different personalities. While promoting his new movie Suburbicon at the Venice Film Festival, the proud father also talked about his precious babies, saying Ella and Alexander are very different people.

‘[Alexander] is a thug already. He is a moose! Literally, he just sits, and he eats. She [Ella] is very elegant, and all eyes. She looks like Amal, thank god,’ the actor dished.

When asked about the pretty ordinary names they chose as compared to what celebrities usually call their children, Clooney said he and his wife simply didn’t want their twins to have some ‘dumb names.’

They realized that the babies are going to grow up in the spotlight and be stalked by paparazzi 24/7 anyway, so they just wanted them to at least have a break when it came to names.

He went on to say that he wasn’t inspired by prominent people like Alexander the Great and Ella Fitzgerald, or anything – the couple just wanted some standard names.

The actor also confessed that even though he had nine months to get used to the idea of being a father, it didn’t really sink in until after Amal gave birth to the twins.

‘None of it is real until all of a sudden they are standing there, covered in slime, and crying. You’re like, wait a minute, what’s that? We were just two, and now we are four!’

Suburbicon will be released in theaters near you starting October 27. Are you excited to watch it?

