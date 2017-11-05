George Clooney Say’s He’s Not Interested In Doing Movies Anymore Because He Doesn’t Need The Money

It’s been a long time since George Clooney took the leading role in a movie. In fact, the last time he appeared in a film was back in 2016.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the 56-year-old actor admitted that it’s no longer a priority for him because he doesn’t need the money and he’s getting too old to play the handsome bad boy.

During the discussion, he said, “I acted for a long time, and you know, I’m 56. I’m not the guy who gets the girls anymore.” He jokingly added that, at least, he “shouldn’t” be the guy who gets the woman anymore.

The 56-year-old went on to say that acting used to be the way he paid the rent, but he doesn’t need it now. He claimed, “I just sold a tequila company for a billion f***ing dollars. I don’t need money.”

This past summer, in June, Clooney revealed that himself and his two business partners, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldeman sold their company, Casamigos, for 1$ billion.

Clooney added he “has money” so he can now put effort into films that need to be made and more importantly, the movie he wants to create.

Furthermore, Clooney stated many of his acquaintances have been pressuring him into getting into politics, but he doesn’t “have any political aspirations” especially for the highest office whom Donald Trump currently inhabits.

George, at the end of the interview, said Trump won because he was a charismatic TV star who was very active or to use a term commonly used in the past; he had moxie. According to the From Dusk Til Dawn star, Democrats are passive when they debate, and they need someone who has determination and conviction.