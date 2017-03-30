FREE NEWSLETTER
George Clooney Praises Pregnant Wife Amal For Looking So Gorgeous In A Red Dress

Nick Markus Posted On 03/30/2017
amal and george clooneySource: today.com

Amal Clooney was spotted by the paparazzi wearing a very flattering red dress that made her look extremely hot despite being pregnant with twins! Of course, that’s how her husband, George Clooney saw her and he did not hesitate to comment on his wife’s impressing maternity style.

The 39-year-old mother-to-be looked absolutely stunning as she was preparing to deliver a speech on war crimes in Syria and Iraq.

amal clooney red dressSource: radar.com

When asked about his expecting wife’s state, her devoted husband revealed that she is doing “great.”

“She is amazing. I don’t have anything to do. There is nothing I can do to help, but make tea and stuff,” Clooney added.

As fans may remember, George recently stated that he is planning to leave Hollywood for a while and focus on raising his babies as full-time.

Now, the proud husband and father even bragged that he is ready for fatherhood by stating that “I know swaddling… I know what I’m in for.”

Furthermore, the actor did not hesitate to slip in a little joke about diapers, saying that they will be very important, “for me, not for the kids.”

George then added that although it is difficult to picture having two kids, he is sure that it’s going to be “fun.”

Although the couple is radiant with happiness lately, it looks like they did have a reason to argue recently and it was over names!

“My wife says I can’t name them Casa and Amigos,” George said, referring to Casamigos, his tequila company. Fortunately, besides naming the babies ridiculous names, he is allowed to do whatever.

George joked that: “It was just a thought. I mean, you know, it’s a family business.”

Are you guys excited to meet Casa and Amigos?

