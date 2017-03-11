FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
amal clooney george clooney selena gomez alex rodriguez jennifer lopez brad pitt goldie hawn Kate Hudson amal clooney george clooney
Home » Hollywood

George Clooney Parties Hard While Pregnant Amal Is Saving The World!

Nick Markus Posted On 03/11/2017
0
88 Views
0


george and amal clooneySource: justjared.com

It was quite a huge change for George Clooney, going from dedicated bachelor to fathering twins but Amal was all worth it! However, the actor cannot help but get his party-hard fix whenever he can. Recently, the man was spotted during a night out with his palls, while pregnant Amal is working hard!

Advertisement

On March 9, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney made an appearance at the United Nations in New York City. Furthermore, the mommy-to-be gave a striking speech in which she encouraged the organization to look into the crimes committed by Islam in Iraq.

While Amal was struggling to make the world a better and safer place, her husband was at Craig’s, having dinner in West Hollywood with his pall Rande Gerber.

“I am speaking to you, the Iraqi government, and to you, U.N. member states, when I ask: Why? Why has nothing been done?” Amal pleaded during her impressing speech. She looked strikingly beautiful in her yellow dress that showed off her growing baby bump.

As fans already know, Amal’s involvement in war-torn countries has turned her into a target for terrorist groups and George Clooney has decided that at least until the babies are born, she should stay away from the spotlight as well as from her dangerous job.

When asked by a reporter if she believes her marriage to her Hollywood actor brought more attention towards her work, Amal stated that her job “takes place behind closed doors,” hinting that it did not.

Advertisement

She decided to focus on the positive side of being in the spotlight, claiming that her marriage to Clooney might bring more attention towards her clients and that is a “really good thing.”

Post Views: 88


Read more about amal clooney george clooney

You may also like
Amal Clooney Wants To Hire Ugly Nannies For Twins – So George Can Avoid Cheating
03/10/2017
Amal Clooney Stuns In Court Taking On ISIS Amid George Clooney’s Search For Twin Names
03/09/2017
Angelina Jolie Destroyed George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Friendship
03/09/2017
Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *