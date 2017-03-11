George Clooney Parties Hard While Pregnant Amal Is Saving The World!

It was quite a huge change for George Clooney, going from dedicated bachelor to fathering twins but Amal was all worth it! However, the actor cannot help but get his party-hard fix whenever he can. Recently, the man was spotted during a night out with his palls, while pregnant Amal is working hard!

On March 9, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney made an appearance at the United Nations in New York City. Furthermore, the mommy-to-be gave a striking speech in which she encouraged the organization to look into the crimes committed by Islam in Iraq.

While Amal was struggling to make the world a better and safer place, her husband was at Craig’s, having dinner in West Hollywood with his pall Rande Gerber.

“I am speaking to you, the Iraqi government, and to you, U.N. member states, when I ask: Why? Why has nothing been done?” Amal pleaded during her impressing speech. She looked strikingly beautiful in her yellow dress that showed off her growing baby bump.

As fans already know, Amal’s involvement in war-torn countries has turned her into a target for terrorist groups and George Clooney has decided that at least until the babies are born, she should stay away from the spotlight as well as from her dangerous job.

When asked by a reporter if she believes her marriage to her Hollywood actor brought more attention towards her work, Amal stated that her job “takes place behind closed doors,” hinting that it did not.

She decided to focus on the positive side of being in the spotlight, claiming that her marriage to Clooney might bring more attention towards her clients and that is a “really good thing.”