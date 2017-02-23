George Clooney Is Taking Threats To His Wife and Unborn Twins Very Seriously!

The danger is real!

Advertisement

George Clooney is not going to take the horrible threats lightly and he is going to do everything he can to protect his wife Amal and her unborn twin babies.

In order to keep them safe, the actor has gone to such extremes that he completely altered their lifestyle.

The dedicated future father and loving husband has revealed what changes he has made to assure that the upcoming birth and their life afterwards is going to be under no threat.

“We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger,” George revealed for French magazine Paris Match.

We already know that Amal is a human rights attorney but Clooney is a dedicated humanitarian as well. However, what can be more important than protecting your closest humans right? Nothing!

“I won’t go to South Sudan any more or the Congo,” he started, adding that obviously,”Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she’ll avoid places where she knows she isn’t welcome.”

As fans are already aware of, Amal has been the target of terrorist groups for years due to her field of work dealing with defending the victims of such organizations. Her visibility also grew after marrying Hollywood star, George Clooney.

Aside from the threats, Clooney also talked about the fact that he is happy his kids will have an international perception due to them traveling a lot alongside their parents.

“We have the chance to live between three countries: Italy, America and England.”

That does not mean they will not get a proper education, however, and when they reach school age the parents will choose one stable place to settle in.

“But as soon as the children go to school, it’ll be necessary to choose where to settle.”

Advertisement

Until then, “we will continue to move according to our respective schedules,” shared Clooney for the French magazine.