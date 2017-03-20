George Clooney Hangs Out With 87-Year-Old Fan For Her Birthday!

George Clooney surprised one of his biggest fans recently after he showed up to a nursing home for her 87th birthday.

The actor showed up to Sunrise Senior Living in Sonning, England after people at the institution sent a letter to George and asked him if he would like to visit one of his biggest fans on her birthday.

One of the staff members at the residence said that Pat, the woman who turned 87, has been talking about George Clooney every day and thought of herself as his biggest fan. Clooney showed up to her birthday with a bundle of flowers and a card.

The nursing home went on social media and thanked the Oscar winner for the very special visit. “Thanks, #GeorgeClooney for visiting #SunriseofSonning and for making Pat, our wonderful resident, so so happy!”

A Sunrise spokesperson said that what Clooney did was a very classy gesture and that he even showed up at the door holding the card and then rang the doorbell.

Allegedly the actor wanted it to be a surprise because he didn’t let the nursing home know that he was going to show up. The staffer at the residence said that she was absolutely star-struck when she saw Clooney.

George and his lawyer wife Amal have been busy getting their mansion ready in the west of London for the birth of their twins that are expected later in the year. The couple was spotted going for a walk by the Thames River which is close to where the celebrities live.

George Clooney spoke publicly last month about finally becoming a dad for his very first time. He went on a French program called Rencontres de Cinema and said that he and his wife are really excited, and it’s going to be a great adventure.