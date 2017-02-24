George Clooney Attacks Donald Trump’s Worldview In 2017 Cesar Awards Speech

George Clooney took the stage just hours ago at the 2017 Cesar Awards where he blasted Donald Trump.

Mr. Clooney walked the red carpet of the 42nd Annual César Awards at the Salle Pleyel in Paris, France with his pregnant wife, Amal, by his side.

Mrs. Clooney stole the award ceremony’s thunder with her growing baby bump which was on full display in a beautiful creation from Versace Atelier.

Amal’s gown and belly were quickly overshadowed by the speech delivered by her Oscar-winning husband.

The activist and proud father-to-be was honored at the soirée with the prestigious César d’Honneur Award for his services to the film industry.

Not many people were surprised by what occurred when the star took the stage to give his acceptance speech – he slammed Mr. Trump.

The Men Who Stare at Goats star, who has often called out Trump in the past, did not mention POTUS by name, but the world knew exactly who he was talking about.

The filmmaker began with: “As we stand here today the world is going through some pretty momentous changes, not all for the best.”

Clooney is a humanitarian, who has called for world leaders to find a solution to the Darfur conflict, raised funds for the 2010 Haiti earthquake, and spoke out about the Armenian Genocide.

He went on to say: “As citizens of the world, we’re going to have to work harder and harder not to let hate win. Love trumps hate, courage trumps fear and always right trumps wrongs.”

French actor Jean Dujardin, a good friend of Clooney, who worked with him on the 2014 movie, The Monuments Men, was the one who introduced the American star.

Dujardin, who was also was onstage with Clooney to translate his speech for the French audience, added his own dig at the American president by saying: “Donald Trump is dangerous for the world.”

Do you think Trump will respond?