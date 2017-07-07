George Clooney And Wife Amal Fight Over Diaper Duty: ‘It Will Turn Into A War If They Don’t Compromise!’

George Clooney’s new job as a father is far from the glitz and glam of Hollywood he’s used to – in fact, it’s pretty messy and…stinky! The thrill of becoming first-time parents is already over for the actor and his lawyer wife, Amal. Sources say reality has finally caught up with them and they are now bickering over who should change the twin infants’ diapers!

Shortly after giving birth to babies Ella and Alexander on June 6, the celebrity couple apparently tried to avoid being the one in charge of the smelly diapers.

‘George considers changing diapers beneath him. In his mind, it is not his job,’ claimed the source, adding that Amal simply told him this is what he signed up for so just deal with it!

With Geroge being 56 and Amal being 39, the couple are latecomers to the parenting job, so they don’t have any experience of taking care of babies.

When they got married back in 2014, human rights lawyer Amal was focused on her career while Clooney was also busy with his own movie projects.

It is safe to say, for the two of them, having kids was not a priority

When the babies finally arrived, they were overjoyed and even joked that Clooney is sedated and should recover in a few days.

But having twins as first-time parents cannot be easy and the power couple are still figuring out the ABCs of it.

While the father is fine with feeding the babies when the nannies are not around, he hates doing more gross things like whipping their butts or cleaning their puke.

Amal doesn’t want to just leave the kids with the babysitters 24/7, and it irks her that George won’t get his hands dirty.

The insider finally warned that the small conflict would definitely explode into a huge war if they don’t reach a compromise.

