George Clooney And His Wife Amal Are Counting The Days Until The Arrival Of Their Twins

George Clooney and his wife Amal are very close to becoming happy parents. Their countdown continues for the arrival of their twins, and we are learning more and more information about how the two of them are gearing up for the babies.

“They’re counting down [the days] and nearly at the edge of their seats,” according to a source of E! News.

“Every day, one of them is like, ‘It’s going to be today. I can feel it’ and then it doesn’t happen.”

The insider also said that “Amal is great. She’s healthy, excited and looking forward to becoming a mother. She is taking it very easy. She’s officially on maternity leave now.”

The source stated that the human rights attorney is due very soon, while another source very close to the couple confirmed the fact that Amal didn’t need to pay daily visits to the doctor.

She is instead just following the generally required check-ups.

In February, The Talk’s Julie Chen announced the barrister’s pregnancy on TV and since then we found out that the happy couple is having a boy and a girl!

Both parents are thinking to raise their future family members in the UK.

“She plans to be back at work around six months after giving birth, but her schedule will be greatly different than before,” an insider previously shared with the public.

The same source stated that “A lot of time spent working at home. She has a great office set up at the Sonning house.”

Amal and George are more than excited about becoming parents and the couple’s closest friends can’t help but share all of their joy.

For instance, Cindy Crawford said that she believes that it’s pretty incredible what is going on and that she is also a fan of parenthood. She also added that she is euphoric for the couple and that this seems like the most natural step for them.

If you ever doubted even for a minute that Clooney could be a diaper-changing father, think again! “Hang on for a minute! I played a pediatrician on ER, so I know how to work on extra children,” Clooney says. “If there are any accidents, I’m there. I’m the guy.”