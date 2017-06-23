George And Amal Clooney’s Twins Will Be Worth A Billion Dollars As Adults!

The kids are also set to inherit a huge fortune after their 21st birthday! George Clooney and his wife Amal are worth a combined $260 million, but according to sources close to the new parents, the twins will be worth four times that by the time they turn 21!

‘Ella and Alexander are going to be heirs to an insane amount of money – and not all of it from their parents either,’ one insider revealed.

Amal’s parents are insanely rich, but the actor’s folks are also just as wealthy, his father having a successful career as a broadcaster.

Also, George has recently sold his tequila business for a cool $1 billion in addition to being one of the well-paid actors in Hollywood.

Reportedly, the happy couple has already overhauled their finances, with a string of trust funds that will maximize the twins’ fortunes, as well as new wills, insurance, and investments.

When it comes to the safety and comfort of the babies they are also not saving any money.

As fans may already be aware, the Clooneys have also hired their newborns each their own bodyguards to protect them from any harm that could come their way because of Amal’s job as a lawyer dealing with terrorist groups.

The new guards were ordered to even stay guard in front of the babies’ nursery, and they are paid no less than $318,000 a year.

The insider explained that their parents’ spending is nothing compared to what they are going to be worth by the time they’re adults.

They are easily going to be worth a billion dollars.

Amal is reportedly insisting that they receive a chunk at 21 and another when they turn 30.