George And Amal Clooney Twins Due Date Revealed As Actor Starting To Get Nervous

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are expecting twins and a source claims that the father-to-be is happy, a bit scared, and rightfully so. At the age of 55, Clooney is set to become a first-time father who has to manage, raise, and educate two children with his human rights attorney of a wife, Amal Clooney. For the past weeks, rumors had been spreading around claiming that the power couple was expecting. The story, which originated from Beirut, Lebanon, claimed that the couple was going to have a baby boy and girl.

Advertisement

The family member, who sold the story to the publication, revealed that like Beyonce and Jay Z, they had to turn to in vitro fertilization or IVF to conceive their babies. The source also claimed that the duo was surprised but quickly embraced the happy news.

Mrs. Clooney, who wanted to keep the baby news a secret, was seen at airports and outings in very loose clothes, which gave legs to the speculation. After weeks of ducking the question, via their friend, Julie Chen, host of “The Talk,” the couple made the news official.

They announced the pregnancy and revealed that they were over the moon to become parents. Hours after Chen had broken the news, the actor’s mother inadvertently confirmed to the media that Amal is indeed pregnant with a boy and girl.

Moreover, now a source close to the couple said Mr. Clooney is a bit stressed out by the thought of having two babies. The individual explained: “George is excited but nervous. He is excited about the kids, but also has the normal amount of nerves that come with being parents.” The person added: “Amal strikes me as someone who’ll be a fantastic mother. Intelligent, loving, funny, smart, nurturing. She doesn’t seem someone who will let kids get away with being Hollywood children.”

Advertisement

It has been confirmed that Mrs. Clooney has stopped traveling for dangerous missions months ago. The same spy added that after the babies arrive, their father will take a break from acting to enjoy fatherhood. Amal, 39, will give birth this spring either in England or California.