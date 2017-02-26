George And Amal Clooney Spotted Furniture Shopping In Paris

George Clooney and his expecting lawyer wife, Amal have recently been spotted out in Paris, shopping for furniture!

It is not surprising that the happy couple are already preparing for the twins to come and they are sure to fill the nursery with exquisite furniture.

George and Amal Clooney were in France for the Cesar Awards but they used the opportunity to browse through the French furniture shops as well.

As fans may already know, it has been confirmed that they are expecting a boy and a girl.

The two went to the store Badou in the St. Germain neighborhood of Paris where they could look at many wonderful pieces of furniture for kids.

On Friday, at the Cesar Awards, Amal looked like a Goddess, sporting her growing baby bump in a white Versace gown.

Her husband could not help but also make a political statement at the event, slamming Donald Trump mercilessly.

According to insiders, George and Amal have been arguing on how to raise the twins.

“George wants the twins to be born in the United States, where they will have access to the best hospitals in the world,” while the human rights lawyer would rather raise them in England so she can be

Furthermore, according to reports, the past convinced bachelor is now a dedicated family man and had decided that after the birth of his twins he will be a stay-at-home dad.

Buying furniture for the babies is also a responsibility and the couple are doing a good job taking decisions together. To prove that they will indeed be very good parents, the actor and lawyer pair have reportedly already baby proofed their huge nine bedrooms, 8 bathrooms 17th Century mansion in England.