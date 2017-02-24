George And Amal Clooney Shine At 2017 Cesar Awards In France

A pregnant Amal Clooney and her husband, George Clooney, stole the spotlight at the 2017 Cesar Awards on Friday night.

Amal was the queen of the red carpet at the Salle Pleyel in Paris, France.

The high-profile lawyer looked stunning in a one-of-a-kind sweeping ruffled white ballgown designed by Versace that displayed her growing baby bump.

The top of the strapless gown was white while the bottom half, which was embellished with feathers, went from gray to black.

Mrs. Clooney completed the glamorous look with her ombre hair in gentle waves, bright red lipstick, and a pair of black and gray diamond earrings.

This is the first high-profile appearance by the barrister at Doughty Street Chambers since it was confirmed that she is pregnant with twins.

The prominent attorney, who specializes in international law and human rights, is set to welcome a boy and a girl in June.

It is believed that like Beyoncé and Jay Z, the Hollywood couple had to turn to in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment to conceive the babies.

Mr. Clooney was very attentive to his Lebanon-born wife, and the pair shared some major PDA (Public Display of Affection) for the photographers.

The 55-year-old actor recently appeared on the French-speaking program, Rencontres de Cinema, where he said that he is eager to become a father.

The star claimed: “We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure. We’ve sort of embraced it all with arms wide open.”

Mr. Clooney also confessed that when he revealed the news to his friends, he was mocked.

He shared: “Then it got really quiet. And they all just started making baby crying noises, and the whole table just busted up laughing.”

Clooney was honored at the Cesar Awards, which is the French film industry’s equivalent to the Oscars in the U.S. with a lifetime achievement award.