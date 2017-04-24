George And Amal Clooney Plan To Spend Big On Twins Delivery

George and Amal Clooney are allegedly getting ready to splash over $1 million on the delivery of their twin babies in the summer.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that George and Amal will become first-time parents after months of IVF treatments and visits to fertility clinics.

The Hollywood star and the powerful attorney will welcome a boy and girl around June, according to several British tabloids.

A source close to the couple gave an inside look at what kind of treatment they will be getting for one million bucks.

The duo has rented the entire Kensington wing at London’s Chelsea & Westminster Hospital which will cost almost $600,000 for a week’s stay.

The publication also claimed that Mrs. Clooney has paid $30,000 for two “birth companions” to travel from Los Angeles to be with her in London.

To make sure his wife has a smooth delivery, the Oscar-winning actor has hired an Italian masseuse who charges $5,000.

This is the second time this month that George and Amal have made headlines for their spending habits.

The Clooneys’ neighbors – John Grove, 58, and his wife, Clare, 49 – received a $75,000 compensation package from the pair as a form of apology for the noise made as they remodel their mansion in London.

Meanwhile, a hilarious rumor has surfaced about the expecting parents – Amal has kicked her husband out of their bedroom because of his snoring.

An insider said: “He snores like a monster, especially after a few tequilas, while she’s up every hour virtually needing to use the bathroom, Amal kicked George out of their bedroom because neither of them has been getting any sleep.”

The source went on to share: “Amal has zero libido right now and they both need their sleep, so George will stay in a different room until the babies are born, but they reunite in the mornings for a snuggle and so he can feel his twins jumping about in her tummy.”

What are your thoughts on George and Amal Clooney’s $1 million lavish delivery experience?