George And Amal Clooney Have Welcomed Their Twins Into The World!

Amal and George Clooney have officially welcomed their twins into the world today, Tuesday, June 6th. It’s been revealed that they named their daughter, Ella, and their son, Alexander.

Ella, which happens to be the 12th most popular name for girls this year, is a short form of the classic name, Eleanor, and Ellen and means light.

Alexander is Greek for, “defender of men,” originating from the historical figure Alexander The Great.

It’s the 16th most popular name for men and boys in 2017.

And what are their middle names? Unfortunately, we still don’t know. However, we know for sure today was the day Amal gave birth to their children.

In a statement released to Us Weekly, Amal and George’s publicist said, “this morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. They are both healthy, happy, and doing fine.”

The press release added, “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

No one knows why George is under the influence of sedative drugs, but perhaps, he needed them to deal with the stress?

Either way, it’s only a matter of time before the 56-year-old actor is back to his happy-go-lucky ways.

The actor previously joked that he and his wife intended on naming their children after Clooney’s favorite tequila, Casamigos.

He coyly said, “My wife says I can’t name them Casa and Amigos. That’s the one thing I’m not allowed to do.”

Clooney hasn’t always been interested in having children. The Oceans Eleven performer has been holding off on having a family for quite some time now.

However, after the Academy Award winner met Amal – who is passionate about human rights and works as an attorney – the 39-year-old lawyer was able to convince him otherwise.

In another chat, the celebrity added, “we are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure. We’ve sort of embraced it all with arms wide open.” The Clooneys have been married for over two years, and they made it official in Venice, Italy, in 2014.