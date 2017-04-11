George And Amal Clooney Give Neighbors Pricey Gifts For Noise Caused

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, said they are sorry to their neighbors not with a dozen roses or a fruit basket but with a $75k check and a lavish vacation.

If George and Amal Clooney are next door neighbors, you would pray every day they decide to renovate their mansion as often as possible.

This week, John Grove, 58, and his wife Clare, 49, who live next to the Clooneys in Berkshire, a beautiful county in the west of London, England, received a sweet package from the power couple.

The duo spoke to several publications and explained the following. The couple said the parents-to-be are expanding their home for their twins due in the summer.

They have decided to add a tennis court, swimming pool, and of course, a pricey home theater. The constructions mean a lot of noise, dust caused by the lorries, and trucks coming in and out of the area.

The trucks have also been clogging up the roads outside the Grove’s home.

For their inconvenience, the couple received a $75,000 compensation package that includes a luxury vacation on the Greek island of Corfu and a fat $50,000 check.

A close source to the 55-year-old Hollywood actor and his 39-year-old human rights lawyer wife told the media: “The Clooneys have given a lot back to the community since they moved in. They have been incredibly generous in compensating the Groves for the hassle of the building work.”

The insider added: “It is a known fact in the village that the Clooneys’ closest neighbors were very stressed by the building work. At the height of the work, there were up to three large building lorries in the small road leading to the Clooneys’ house every day.”

Many find the gesture charming while others say this is just another stunt by the duo to get positive headlines.