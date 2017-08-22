George And Amal Clooney Donate $1 Million To Fight “Hate” Groups

George and Amal Clooney are saving the world one million dollars at a time! Through the Clooney Foundation for Justice, George and Amal announced they would be working with the Southern Poverty Law Center to combat hate and extremist associations in America.

According to reports, they have donated $1 million to the effort.

The SPLC was created in 1971 to ensure the rights and freedoms of citizens are not attacked.

After 46 years of being in existence, its goals haven’t changed.

And what does the Southern Poverty Law Center do exactly?

The organization monitors domestic hate groups and tries to teach tolerance and diversity across the United States.

They also hold groups accountable through litigation.

As CI readers know, there was a brutal protest in Charlottesville this past weekend that left one person dead.

In the aftermath of the events in Charlottesville, Va., the money in question will be used to take people to court who infringe on the rights of others.

A spokesperson for the SPLC said they are shocked that the events in Charlottesville took place.

They were taken aback by the ferocity, size, and ugliness of the white supremacist groups in the nation.

He went on to say they are incredibly grateful for the Clooney Foundation and their donations.

“It’s a critical moment” in the country’s fight against terrorism and hatred.

This isn’t the first time George and Amal have made charitable efforts.

Amal, who is a human rights lawyer, as well as her husband George, have been engaging in philanthropic activities all over the world.

In July of this year, the Foundation raised money for the education of refugees.

Through Google, HP, as well as UNICEF, the Clooney’s were able to raise $2.25 million for the schooling of children from Syria who live in Lebanon.

The donation to the Southern Poverty Law Center is their latest demonstration of charity. In a statement, they claimed they are incredibly proud to be fighting against extremism in the country. George says it’s our duty as Americans to stand up against the collective hatred that, unfortunately, still lives in the country.