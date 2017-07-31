George And Amal Clooney Are Determined To Protect Twins After Voici Photo Scandal

Amal and husband, George Clooney, are more determined than ever to protect their twins – daughter, Ella, and son, Alexander – after their photo was published in the French magazine Voici.

Last week, the millions of people, who were hoping to get a glimpse of the Clooney twins, got their wish.

Unlike Beyonce and Jay-Z who took their time to set up a beautiful photo shoot to debut their babies – Sir and Rumi – the Clooneys were violated by the publication.

In a statement issued by the couple, they revealed that the Voici photographers “scaled our fence, climbed our tree, and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home.”

When the photos leaked, a source with links to the new parents said: “George felt furious and violated over the unauthorized pictures of his family. He is determined to protect his babies and feels frustrated that his privacy has been infringed upon.”

Amal, a renowned international attorney, and the famous actor have announced they will sue the magazine prompting them to issue a lengthy answer saying that they had the right to publish the pictures.

The statement read in part: “People love George Clooney and have been following his life story for years now. Those pictures do not put in danger Mr. Clooney, his wife or their kids.”

In the midst of the Voici scandal, a family friend has come out to say that Amal and George are amazing parents.

The person revealed George has surprised everyone including himself in the role of the new father.

The insider said he is doing a fantastic job with the infants and added: “He is such a natural parent — it is amazing how he is with the twins. After all the years he protested that he was not cut out for parenthood, it is mind blowing how good he is. George is so patient and calm with the babies, even when they have been on an hour-long crying tear! When he picks the children up until they immediately calm down.”

The friend went on to reveal the Clooneys have been spending sleepless nights and yet loving every minute of it.

According to the pal: “Sometimes they feel like zombies they are so tired, but they would not change their new life for all the money in the world. George did not think he could be this happy and content; it is like his whole life has been preparation for being a dad.

